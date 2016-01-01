Overview of Dr. Rafid Mansour, MD

Dr. Rafid Mansour, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Union Hospital.



Dr. Mansour works at Southfield Medical Clinic in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.