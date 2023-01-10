Dr. Yousif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafid Yousif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rafid Yousif, MD
Dr. Rafid Yousif, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing, Memorial Healthcare, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Yousif works at
Dr. Yousif's Office Locations
Lansing Institute of Urology PC1625 Ramblewood Dr, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 324-3700
Compass Healthcare Plc.2175 Coolidge Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 324-3700
Hayes Green Beach Spclty Clins123 Lansing St Ste 2, Charlotte, MI 48813 Directions (517) 543-9500
Genesis Surgery Center3400 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 708-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Eaton Rapids Medical Center
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Memorial Healthcare
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
- Sparrow Carson Hospital
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
My family doctor recommended Dr. Yousif after I had reports that I may have prostate cancer. The results of the tests confirmed cancer. I am now getting treatment. I am very happy with the professionalism of Dr. Yousif and his staff and recommend him very highly.
About Dr. Rafid Yousif, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1417042698
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
