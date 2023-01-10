Overview of Dr. Rafid Yousif, MD

Dr. Rafid Yousif, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing, Memorial Healthcare, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Yousif works at Lansing Institute of Urology PC in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Charlotte, MI and Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.