Dr. Rafik Abadier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafik Abadier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Services LLC212 S Pine Ave, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 419-6537
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been my cardiologist for year trust his opinions , he listens to his patients .
About Dr. Rafik Abadier, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Millard Fillmore Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Abadier has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more.
