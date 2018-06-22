See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS

Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Abdelsayed works at Augusta University Dental Associates in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abdelsayed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Limited To Official University Duties On
    1430 Laney Walker Blvd Rm 3090, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abdelsayed?

    Jun 22, 2018
    Dr. Rafik is a great oral pathologist who shows true care and concern for his patients. After my appointment with Dr. Rafik, he provided me with knowledge and took extra time in order to educate me in regard to many of the issues I was having in regard to my oral health. He is an extremely kind doctor, and I would recommend him to anyone who needs help in his field of medicine.
    Mason in GA — Jun 22, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abdelsayed to family and friends

    Dr. Abdelsayed's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abdelsayed

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS.

    About Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1902854110
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelsayed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdelsayed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdelsayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdelsayed works at Augusta University Dental Associates in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Abdelsayed’s profile.

    Dr. Abdelsayed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelsayed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelsayed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelsayed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.