Overview of Dr. Rafik Khaimov, MD

Dr. Rafik Khaimov, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SAMARKAND MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Khaimov works at Pediatrics Office in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.