Dr. Saljuki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafiq Saljuki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rafiq Saljuki, MD
Dr. Rafiq Saljuki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Hamburg and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Saljuki works at
Dr. Saljuki's Office Locations
Rafiq M Saljuki MD14904 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 408, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 494-6627
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Saljuki since he opened his practice. He is an amazing doctor. He is very thorough, has a terrific "bedside" manner and cares immensely for his patients. He sets a tone and pace of excellence and patient care in his office that is second to none. And his staff follows his lead. Everyone in the office is pleasant and caring. Dr. Saljuki is one of the best, if not the best, physician in his field in the DMV.
About Dr. Rafiq Saljuki, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1720015654
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga
- U Hamburg
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Saljuki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saljuki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Saljuki speaks Persian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Saljuki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saljuki.
Appointments with Dr. Saljuki can be scheduled online or over the phone.