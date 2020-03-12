See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Rafiq Saljuki, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (27)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rafiq Saljuki, MD

Dr. Rafiq Saljuki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Hamburg and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Saljuki works at RAFIQ M SALJUKI MD in Woodbridge, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saljuki's Office Locations

    Rafiq M Saljuki MD
    Rafiq M Saljuki MD
14904 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 408, Woodbridge, VA 22191
(703) 494-6627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

    Mar 12, 2020
    I have been going to Dr. Saljuki since he opened his practice. He is an amazing doctor. He is very thorough, has a terrific "bedside" manner and cares immensely for his patients. He sets a tone and pace of excellence and patient care in his office that is second to none. And his staff follows his lead. Everyone in the office is pleasant and caring. Dr. Saljuki is one of the best, if not the best, physician in his field in the DMV.
    C. Mitchell — Mar 12, 2020
    About Dr. Rafiq Saljuki, MD

    Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

