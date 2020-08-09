Overview of Dr. Rafiya Khakoo, MD

Dr. Rafiya Khakoo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Khakoo works at Rafiya Khakoo, MD in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.