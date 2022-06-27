Dr. Guthula has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raga Guthula, MD
Overview of Dr. Raga Guthula, MD
Dr. Raga Guthula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Jordan, UT.
Dr. Guthula works at
Dr. Guthula's Office Locations
Copperview Medical Center3556 W 9800 S Ste 101, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (801) 567-9780
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guthula was fabulous. I had cancer 20 years ago and she did a bunch of research to figure out what was recommended for follow-up and found several common sense recommendations my previous doctor had missed. She took the time to really listen and often called herself with test results.
About Dr. Raga Guthula, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guthula accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guthula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guthula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guthula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.