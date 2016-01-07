Overview

Dr. Ragaa Iskarous, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Montebello, CA. They completed their fellowship with Usc University Hospital



Dr. Iskarous works at Office in Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.