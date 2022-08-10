Dr. Mahadevan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragavan Mahadevan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ragavan Mahadevan, MD
Dr. Ragavan Mahadevan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Dr. Mahadevan works at
Dr. Mahadevan's Office Locations
Margo Hilliard Alford Clinic5550 Kelley St, Houston, TX 77026 Directions (713) 526-4243
Ut Physicians-th Steps Baytown Clinic1602 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77520 Directions (713) 566-4858
Acres Home Health Center818 Ringold St, Houston, TX 77088 Directions (281) 448-6391
Settegast Health Center Pharmacy9105 N Wayside Dr, Houston, TX 77028 Directions (713) 633-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mahadevan has been treating me for about 2 years. I continue to see him because he allows me to feel as if my input regarding my treatment plan really matters & is taken into consideration when deciding future changes or paths. He is incredibly accommodating as far as making sure I can schedule an appointment when necessary even on short notice or when I accidentally no show for an appointment.
About Dr. Ragavan Mahadevan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194955542
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Psychiatry
