Dr. Raghav Govindarajan, MD

Neurology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raghav Govindarajan, MD

Dr. Raghav Govindarajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.

Dr. Govindarajan works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL with other offices in Edwardsville, IL and Sparta, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Govindarajan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth's
    3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 5000, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 641-5803
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    HSHS Medical Group Neurology Specialty Clinic - Edwardsville
    1188 S State Route 157 Ste 100, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 641-5803
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    HSHS Medical Group Neurology Specialty Clinic - Sparta
    205 S Burns Ave, Sparta, IL 62286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 641-5803

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
  • University Of Missouri Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 23, 2022
    Dr. Govindarajan truly cares about his patients. He is very down to earth and encourages questions. He ensures the patient understands everything.
    DH — Feb 23, 2022
    About Dr. Raghav Govindarajan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1639481914
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raghav Govindarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Govindarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Govindarajan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Govindarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Govindarajan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Govindarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Govindarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Govindarajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Govindarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Govindarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

