Overview

Dr. Raghav Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from B J Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue.



Dr. Gupta works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.