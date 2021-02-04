See All Cardiologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Raghav Gupta, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raghav Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from B J Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue.

Dr. Gupta works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates
    4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 608-3800
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Img Deaconess Pulmonary Assoc
    5401 N Portland Ave Ste 410, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 608-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Congenital Heart Defects

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2021
    Made me feel so at ease at a very stressful time
    Tammy Erion — Feb 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raghav Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629118740
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • B J Medical College, Gujarat University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raghav Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

