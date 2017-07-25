Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghuge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge, MD
Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Ghuge works at
Dr. Ghuge's Office Locations
Sleep Medicine Institute Texas3187 PALUXY DR, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 787-7533
Sleep Medicine Institute of Texas, PA115 W 5TH ST, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 787-7533
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthcare USA
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ghuge has been wonderful at diagnosing my sleeping disorders. He analysis the whole health issues when helping to improve daily life for those who have sleep issues. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, German, Hindi and Marathi
- 1891768461
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Detroit Med Ctr-Wayne St U
- KEM Hosp
Dr. Ghuge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghuge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghuge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghuge speaks German, Hindi and Marathi.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghuge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghuge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghuge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghuge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.