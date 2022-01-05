Overview

Dr. Raghda Sahloul, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sahloul works at Raghda T Sahloul MD FACE in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.