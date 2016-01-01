Overview

Dr. Raghotham Patlola, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from KARNATAKA UNIVERSITY / AL-AMEEN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Avoyelles Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patlola works at Louisiana Cardiovascular And Limb Salvage Center in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Opelousas, LA and Ville Platte, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.