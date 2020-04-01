Dr. Raghu Nandan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raghu Nandan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raghu Nandan, MD
Dr. Raghu Nandan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Nandan works at
Dr. Nandan's Office Locations
-
1
R Nandan MD Inc3650 South St Ste 212, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 272-7630
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nandan?
I meet Dr. Nandan for the first time and I felt very comfortable with his demeanor.
About Dr. Raghu Nandan, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1861463606
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nandan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nandan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nandan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nandan works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nandan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nandan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nandan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.