Dr. Raghu Nathan, MD
Dr. Raghu Nathan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their fellowship with Ucsd Medical Center-Hillcrest
Dr. Nathan works at
Locations
WK Red River Pulmonary Critical Care2400 Hospital Dr Ste 340, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, Good communication skills. Concerned for patient
About Dr. Raghu Nathan, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1457347429
Education & Certifications
- Ucsd Medical Center-Hillcrest
