Dr. Raghu Pulluru, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
3.1 (41)
Map Pin Small Naperville, IL
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raghu Pulluru, MD

Dr. Raghu Pulluru, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Pulluru works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL and Palmetto, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pulluru's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care
    100 Spalding Dr Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 790-1872
  2. 2
    Orthopaedics
    24600 W 127th St Bldg 225, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 790-1872
  3. 3
    Manatee Physician Alliance
    606 4th Ave W, Palmetto, FL 34221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 729-5267

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 21, 2022
    He fixed it and got me back to police work. Did a very good job. Bad injury he knew the plan right when I saw him.
    Carl — Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. Raghu Pulluru, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447269915
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La State University School Of Med|University Il College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raghu Pulluru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulluru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pulluru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pulluru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pulluru has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pulluru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulluru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulluru.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulluru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulluru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

