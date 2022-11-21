Overview of Dr. Raghu Pulluru, MD

Dr. Raghu Pulluru, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Pulluru works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL and Palmetto, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.