Dr. Raghu Pulluru, MD
Overview of Dr. Raghu Pulluru, MD
Dr. Raghu Pulluru, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Pulluru's Office Locations
Dr. Pulluru's Office Locations
Duly Health and Care100 Spalding Dr Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 790-1872
Orthopaedics24600 W 127th St Bldg 225, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 790-1872
Manatee Physician Alliance606 4th Ave W, Palmetto, FL 34221 Directions (941) 729-5267
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He fixed it and got me back to police work. Did a very good job. Bad injury he knew the plan right when I saw him.
About Dr. Raghu Pulluru, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1447269915
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med|University Il College Of Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pulluru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pulluru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pulluru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pulluru has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pulluru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulluru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulluru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulluru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulluru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.