Dr. Raghu Veeramasuneni, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.3 (23)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raghu Veeramasuneni, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They completed their residency with Lafayette Clinic

Dr. Veeramasuneni works at Psychiatric & Psychological Specialties, Saint Joseph, MI in Saint Joseph, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric & Psychological Specialties, Saint Joseph, MI
    1030 Miners Rd Ste D, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 29, 2017
    Dr Raghu is one of the best, most caring doctors with whom I have ever consulted. My relationship has spanned more than 15 years. I have had a crisis in the middle of the night, and Dr Raghu answered and called me with a resolution within 10 minutes. Great doctor!
    Jim B. in St. Joseph, Michigan — Mar 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raghu Veeramasuneni, MD
    About Dr. Raghu Veeramasuneni, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1427055466
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lafayette Clinic
    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veeramasuneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Veeramasuneni works at Psychiatric & Psychological Specialties, Saint Joseph, MI in Saint Joseph, MI. View the full address on Dr. Veeramasuneni’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Veeramasuneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veeramasuneni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veeramasuneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veeramasuneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.