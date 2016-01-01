Dr. Raghunandan Muppidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muppidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raghunandan Muppidi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College|Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology4201 Garth Rd Ste 107, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 837-7587
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Male
- 1164478301
- Lehigh Valley Hospital|Ny Methodist Hospital
- Nyu Downtown Hospital
- New York Downtown Hospital
- Gandhi Medical College|Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
