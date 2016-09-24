Dr. Raghuram Kolanu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolanu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raghuram Kolanu, MD
Overview of Dr. Raghuram Kolanu, MD
Dr. Raghuram Kolanu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolanu's Office Locations
- 1 913 Eagles Landing Pkwy Ste 100, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 994-7771
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolanu?
Dr. Kolanu was highly recommended to me by my doctor because I had been experiencing mini-strokes, so I had high regard for him before I went . He was very friendly, caring, and pro-active in running diagnostic tests and getting me to the hospital quickly. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Raghuram Kolanu, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1740328996
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolanu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolanu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolanu has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolanu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolanu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolanu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolanu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolanu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.