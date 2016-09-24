Overview of Dr. Raghuram Kolanu, MD

Dr. Raghuram Kolanu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.