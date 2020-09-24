Dr. Sampath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raghuram Sampath, MD
Overview of Dr. Raghuram Sampath, MD
Dr. Raghuram Sampath, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Damascus, OR. They graduated from University Of Delhi, Delhi, India and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Sampath works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sampath's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Mt Talbert Medical Office10100 SE Sunnyside Rd, Damascus, OR 97015 Directions (503) 786-8435
- 2 901 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 882-6214
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sampath?
My son was a first time patient with Dr.Sampath. He was very nice and explained everything to me and my son, he made sure we understood everything before leaving the office. The staff was very nice, and the waiting time was perfect we didn’t have to wait a long time to be seen.
About Dr. Raghuram Sampath, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
- 1003047150
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, Shreveport, La, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, Neurosurgery
- St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Mo, Neurosurgery
- Leeds Teaching Hospital, Leeds, England, Senior House Staff, Neurosurgery
- University Of Delhi, Delhi, India
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sampath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sampath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sampath works at
Dr. Sampath speaks Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.