Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raghuveer Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Raghuveer Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Malladi & Reddy PA319 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-3713
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group - CHI St. Luke's Health Clinics1201 W Frank Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring Doctor that makes you feel at ease and cared for.
About Dr. Raghuveer Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619979101
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
