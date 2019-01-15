Dr. Ragin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ragin Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ragin Patel, MD
Dr. Ragin Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their residency with Suny Downstate Medical Center
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Solarishealthsystems65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7487Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Darshana Desai MD PA2177 Oak Tree Rd Ste 205, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 549-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel saw me throughout my pregnancy and delivered my beautiful daughter last week. I had a relatively easy pregnancy that was complicated by preeclampsia at the end. Dr. Patel was comprehensive in his medical care, informed me of the risks and my options, and made sure that me and the baby were healthy. I was impressed by the care and attention I received from him and his staff at his office and while I was in the hospital. He is a top notch doctor and I was very fortunate to have him.
About Dr. Ragin Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1013149277
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
