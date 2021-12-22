Dr. Gopalakrishnan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragisha Gopalakrishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ragisha Gopalakrishnan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Gopalakrishnan works at
UWMC - Northwest1560 N 115th St Ste G16, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 606-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She filled in for my husband's oncologist who was out sick. She was VERY thorough, and kind. She knew we were worried about a recent petscan report and she brought the x-ray film up on the screen and explained everything in detail.
About Dr. Ragisha Gopalakrishnan, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi
- 1538502620
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Gopalakrishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopalakrishnan speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopalakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopalakrishnan.
