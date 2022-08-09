Dr. Ragoor Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ragoor Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Forbes Hospital.
Penn. Primary & Specialty Care PC6303 STATE ROUTE 30, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 527-1440
Ragoor K Reddy MD4215 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (724) 527-1440
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Dr. Reddy is very knowledgeable and thorough. He identified my issue, recommended a course of action, continues to follow up with me, and I am well on the road to recovery.
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University School of Medicine
- Advocate Christ Med Center
- Grant Hospital
- Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
