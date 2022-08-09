Overview

Dr. Ragoor Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Forbes Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Penn. Primary & Specialty Care PC in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.