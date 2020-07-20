Overview

Dr. Ragui Sadek, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from University of Alexandria Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Sadek works at Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.