Dr. Ragui Sadek, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.8 (172)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ragui Sadek, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from University of Alexandria Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Sadek works at Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics
    81 Veronica Ave Ste 205, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 952-5790
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics of NJ
    491 Amwell Rd Ste 101, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 875-0662
  3. 3
    Freehold Office
    495 Iron Bridge Rd # 208, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 640-5316
  4. 4
    Office
    49 Veronica Ave Ste 2023, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 689-2361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 172 ratings
    Patient Ratings (172)
    5 Star
    (155)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 20, 2020
    I was referred here from a friend and have had nothing but great experiences since. Everyone is so helpful and friendly. I don’t think I would have succeeded without this great team. I highly recommend going here.
    Olivia — Jul 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ragui Sadek, MD
    About Dr. Ragui Sadek, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235213679
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advanced Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery Fellowship, Staten Island University Hospital - North Campus (SIUH), New York City, New York|Surgical Critical Care and Trauma Fellowship, UMDNJ Newark Campus, Newark, New Jersey
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Staten Island University Hospital - North Campus (SIUH), New York City, New York
    Residency
    Internship
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alexandria Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ragui Sadek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadek has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    172 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

