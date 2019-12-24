Dr. Ragunath Appasamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appasamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ragunath Appasamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ragunath Appasamy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy, Upmc Mercy and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Appasamy works at
Locations
-
1
Ragunath Appasamy MD2100 Jane St Ste 602, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions
-
2
Allegheny Center-Digestive Health1307 Federal St Ste B100, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Upmc Mercy
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
RAGUNATH APPASAMY, M.D., Ph.D.: OUTSTANDING and UNEQUIVOCALLY the BEST!! . . . . . As a long-time patient, I love and respect Dr. Appasamy!!! . . . . He is HIGHLY educated and EXCELS in his knowledge and experience in the field of gastroenterology. To add to his desired and impressive credentials, he is a physician where a patent is not merely “a number.” Dr. Appasamy KNOWS his patients and TAKES HIS TIME with his patients to address their concerns and needs. He is thorough and VERY conscientious!!! Furthermore, he has a way about him that is endearing and where he has earned very bit of respect due him, as he also respects his patients. He also has an excellent personality! . . . . When my other gastroenterologist retired, I asked my PCP—another physician whom I love and respect—for a referral. Thank goodness the ONLY specialist he recommended was Dr. Ragunath Appasamy!!! . . . . . I HIGHLY recommend RAGUNATH APPASAMY, M.D., Ph.D.!!!
About Dr. Ragunath Appasamy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1467401976
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Cooper Hosp/U Med Ctr-Umdnj
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Bangalore Med Coll
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appasamy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appasamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appasamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appasamy works at
Dr. Appasamy has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appasamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Appasamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appasamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appasamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appasamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.