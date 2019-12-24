Overview

Dr. Ragunath Appasamy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy, Upmc Mercy and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Appasamy works at Ragunath Appasamy MD in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.