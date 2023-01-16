Overview of Dr. Raha Mobarak, DPM

Dr. Raha Mobarak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Mobarak works at Star Bone Joint Center in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.