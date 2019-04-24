Overview of Dr. Rahab Khalil, MD

Dr. Rahab Khalil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Khalil works at Nathaniel A. Peardon D.o. LLC in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.