Dr. Rahat Faderani, DO

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rahat Faderani, DO

Dr. Rahat Faderani, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Faderani works at DR RAHAT FADERANI, DO, MPH, PA in Greenacres, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Faderani's Office Locations

    Dr Rahat Faderani, Do, Mph, PA
    6864 Forest Hill Blvd Ste B, Greenacres, FL 33413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 966-0015
    Dr Rahat Faderani, Do, Mph, PA
    1600 S Federal Hwy Ste 640, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 311-3628

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Rahat Faderani, DO

Specialties
  • Interventional Pain Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic, French Creole, Persian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1124271010
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Undergraduate School
  • Florida International U
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rahat Faderani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faderani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Faderani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Faderani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Faderani speaks Arabic, French Creole, Persian and Spanish.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Faderani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faderani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faderani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faderani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

