Dr. Rahat Faderani, DO
Overview of Dr. Rahat Faderani, DO
Dr. Rahat Faderani, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Faderani's Office Locations
Dr Rahat Faderani, Do, Mph, PA6864 Forest Hill Blvd Ste B, Greenacres, FL 33413 Directions (561) 966-0015
Dr Rahat Faderani, Do, Mph, PA1600 S Federal Hwy Ste 640, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Directions (800) 311-3628
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
About Dr. Rahat Faderani, DO
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic, French Creole, Persian and Spanish
- 1124271010
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Florida International U
Dr. Faderani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faderani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faderani speaks Arabic, French Creole, Persian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Faderani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faderani.
