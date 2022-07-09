See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Raheel Bengali, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (157)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Raheel Bengali, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, North Central Baptist Hospital and South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Bengali works at Tricity Pain Associates, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tricity Anesthesia Associates Pllc
    110 Stone Oak Loop Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 268-0129
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Gastroenterology Associates of San Antonio
    11212 State Highway 151 Ste 270, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 789-7246
  3. 3
    TriCity Pain Associates
    2020 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 789-7246
  4. 4
    Oakwell Farms
    3338 Oakwell Ct, San Antonio, TX 78218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 789-7246
  5. 5
    Tricity Pain Associates
    8627 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 789-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Tricity Pain Associates
    717 Generations Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 789-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Northeast
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 157 ratings
    Patient Ratings (157)
    5 Star
    (148)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raheel Bengali, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376864512
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raheel Bengali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bengali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bengali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bengali has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bengali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    157 patients have reviewed Dr. Bengali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bengali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bengali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bengali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

