Dr. Raheel Bengali, MD
Dr. Raheel Bengali, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, North Central Baptist Hospital and South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Tricity Anesthesia Associates Pllc110 Stone Oak Loop Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 268-0129Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Gastroenterology Associates of San Antonio11212 State Highway 151 Ste 270, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (844) 789-7246
TriCity Pain Associates2020 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (844) 789-7246
Oakwell Farms3338 Oakwell Ct, San Antonio, TX 78218 Directions (844) 789-7246
Tricity Pain Associates8627 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (844) 789-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tricity Pain Associates717 Generations Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (844) 789-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital
I just finished lower back pain treatments. For the first time, in a long time, I can sleep in any position without pain or discomfort. Three injection sessions in L4. Very happy with my Pain Doc (how he is listed in my contacts). Side note, the young lady that checked me in each time was super nice.
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1376864512
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
