Overview

Dr. Raheel Bengali, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, North Central Baptist Hospital and South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Bengali works at Tricity Pain Associates, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.