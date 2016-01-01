Dr. Rahel Alemu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alemu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahel Alemu, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahel Alemu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center and Sanford Webster Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem186 KIMEL PARK DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8669
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rahel Alemu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Amharic
- Female
- 1194039636
Education & Certifications
- ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center
- Sanford Webster Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
