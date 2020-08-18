Overview of Dr. Rahel Yirga, MD

Dr. Rahel Yirga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Yirga works at Allegiance House Calls LLC in Sterling, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.