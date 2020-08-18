See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sterling, VA
Dr. Rahel Yirga, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rahel Yirga, MD

Dr. Rahel Yirga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Yirga works at Allegiance House Calls LLC in Sterling, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yirga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allegiance House Calls LLC
    20 Pidgeon Hill Dr Ste 208, Sterling, VA 20165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 539-6029

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cerebral Palsy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chest Pain
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phantom Limb Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Reflux Esophagitis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigger Finger
Upper Back Pain
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2020
    Dr. Yirga is them most kind, compassionate doctor I have ever dealt with. She truly cares about her patients and always makes time to address any issues or concerns. I highly recommend her!
    Eileen Anatra — Aug 18, 2020
    About Dr. Rahel Yirga, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1437121910
    Education & Certifications

    • York Hospital
    Internship
    Internship
    • University Of Maryland
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahel Yirga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yirga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yirga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yirga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yirga works at Allegiance House Calls LLC in Sterling, VA. View the full address on Dr. Yirga’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yirga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yirga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yirga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yirga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

