Overview

Dr. Rahib Poonawala, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broadlands, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.



Dr. Poonawala works at Leesburg Sterling Family Practice in Broadlands, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.