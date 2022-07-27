See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Rahil Bandukwala, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (38)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rahil Bandukwala, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saddleback Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bandukwala works at South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in San Clemente, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr
    23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 916-9100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    SCKE Odyssey Medical group
    655 Camino de los Mares Ste 122, San Clemente, CA 92673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 916-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 27, 2022
    Always thorough in everything he does. Takes the time to listen, answer questions, and explain everything.
    — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Rahil Bandukwala, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518036888
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahil Bandukwala, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandukwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bandukwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bandukwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bandukwala has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandukwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandukwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandukwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandukwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandukwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

