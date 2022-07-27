Dr. Rahil Bandukwala, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandukwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahil Bandukwala, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahil Bandukwala, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saddleback Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bandukwala works at
Locations
South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 916-9100Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
SCKE Odyssey Medical group655 Camino de los Mares Ste 122, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 916-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Always thorough in everything he does. Takes the time to listen, answer questions, and explain everything.
About Dr. Rahil Bandukwala, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518036888
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
