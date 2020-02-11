Dr. Rahil Jummani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jummani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahil Jummani, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Nyu Langone - Child Study Center - Long Island (hackensack Ave)1991 Marcus Ave Ste 104, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-1808
- 2 1981 Marcus Ave Ste C102, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-1808
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excellent doctor - very smart and compassionate! Extremely knowledgeable in his field. Takes time to listen. I have recommended him to many people.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265445209
- University of Florida
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Jummani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jummani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jummani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jummani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jummani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.