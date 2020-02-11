See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Rahil Jummani, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.3 (3)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rahil Jummani, MD

Dr. Rahil Jummani, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Jummani works at Child Study Center - Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jummani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone - Child Study Center - Long Island (hackensack Ave)
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 104, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 358-1808
  2. 2
    1981 Marcus Ave Ste C102, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 358-1808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Rahil Jummani, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265445209
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Florida
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rahil Jummani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jummani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jummani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jummani works at Child Study Center - Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jummani’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jummani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jummani.

