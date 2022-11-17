See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Rahil Malik, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (68)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rahil Malik, MD

Dr. Rahil Malik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Malik works at University Of Miami Pediatric Cardiology in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malik's Office Locations

    Pht Jmh Inpatient Psy Unit
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 208-8685
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Dr Idalia Talavera
    1200 N University Dr, Plantation, FL 33322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 791-3090
    Mandarin Location
    12110 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 208-2550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Dr Malik, is the epitome of a Great Doctor! Very patient, knowledgeable, personable and ALWAYS include you in the plan if care. Low, Nice and neat C-Section Incision. The Best OBGYN in Broward County!
    E Mincey — Nov 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rahil Malik, MD
    About Dr. Rahil Malik, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811283724
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
