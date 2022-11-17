Overview of Dr. Rahil Malik, MD

Dr. Rahil Malik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at University Of Miami Pediatric Cardiology in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.