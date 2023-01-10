Dr. Rahil Rafeedheen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafeedheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahil Rafeedheen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahil Rafeedheen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from Terna Medical College and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Locations
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 321-5788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr. Rafeedheen for over two years. He is patient, very thorough and answers all my questions and concerns. He’s very knowledgeable. I would definitely recommend him to anyone needing a cardiologist.
About Dr. Rahil Rafeedheen, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johns Hopkins University
- Terna Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
