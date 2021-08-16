Overview of Dr. Rahila Qazi, MD

Dr. Rahila Qazi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Qazi works at Meridian Health Services in Muncie, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder and Psychiatric Evaluation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.