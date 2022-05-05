Dr. Rahim Dhanani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhanani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahim Dhanani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rahim Dhanani, MD
Dr. Rahim Dhanani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albany, NY. They completed their residency with Wv University Hosp
Dr. Dhanani's Office Locations
Capital District Renal Phys62 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12209 Directions (518) 434-2244
AMC Internal Medicine Peds724 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 262-7500
AMC Internal Medicine Peds47 New Scotland Ave Rm A604, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-6281
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Dhanani for quite some time. He is knowledgeable, compassionate, extremely thorough and easy to talk to. I trust him with my life. Highly recommended !
About Dr. Rahim Dhanani, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1346291655
Education & Certifications
- Wv University Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
