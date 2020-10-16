Dr. Rahim Remtulla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remtulla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahim Remtulla, MD
Dr. Rahim Remtulla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA.
1
Sewickley Medical Oncology Hematology Group-upci1600 Coraopolis Heights Rd Ste F, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 329-2500
2
Upmc Magee-womens Hospital300 Halket St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-4530
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- Weirton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Remtulla attended my mother's care while she was in the hospital. He was absolutely wonderful, returning my call, explaining her condition with patience, knowledge, and caring. Highly recommend.
- Hematology
- English
- 1881899128
- National Naval Medical Center
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
