Dr. Rahman Nakshabendi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahman Nakshabendi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAMDARD UNIVERSITY / HAMDARD COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY (HCMD) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
Imad Al-nakshabendi M D P A671 S Kings Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 972-3750
Brandon Regional Hospital119 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 681-5551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Adventhealth Pepin Heart Institute3100 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 972-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rahman Nakshabendi is a great doctor. He has a great personality & gets things done. I really like him.
About Dr. Rahman Nakshabendi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1750624086
Education & Certifications
- HAMDARD UNIVERSITY / HAMDARD COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY (HCMD)
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakshabendi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakshabendi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakshabendi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakshabendi speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakshabendi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakshabendi.
