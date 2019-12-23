Dr. Rahman Pourmand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pourmand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahman Pourmand, MD
Dr. Rahman Pourmand, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
North Shore Radiation Oncology181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been seeing Dr. Pourmand for several years for my myasthenia graves. Most neurologists don't seem to have experience with this disease but Dr. P is really knowledgeable.
About Dr. Rahman Pourmand, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Dr. Pourmand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pourmand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pourmand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pourmand has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Anterior Horn Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pourmand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Pourmand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pourmand.
