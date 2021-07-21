Overview of Dr. Rahmatullah Rahmati, MB BCH

Dr. Rahmatullah Rahmati, MB BCH is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Rahmati works at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston, MA with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Tonsillitis and ENT Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.