Dr. Rahn Ravenell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravenell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahn Ravenell, DPM
Overview of Dr. Rahn Ravenell, DPM
Dr. Rahn Ravenell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Ravenell works at
Dr. Ravenell's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Chuck Dawley Medical Park1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ravenell?
I found him to be extremely polite and he took a lot of time explaining and answered all of my questions. He did. It rush my appointment. I was very impressed.
About Dr. Rahn Ravenell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1639492473
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravenell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravenell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ravenell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ravenell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravenell works at
Dr. Ravenell has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravenell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravenell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravenell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravenell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravenell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.