Dr. Rahool Karnik, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahool Karnik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 978-0698
- 2 10210 N 92nd St Bldg 3, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 867-8644
East Valley Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism PC3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 348, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 867-8644
Deer Valley Office19646 N 27th Ave Ste 408, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 867-8644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always personable, exceedingly knowledgeable, caring. I have been his patient since 2011.
About Dr. Rahool Karnik, MD
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karnik has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
