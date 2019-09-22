Dr. Rahul Argula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Argula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Argula, MD
Dr. Rahul Argula, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Amazing doctor- he has been great with my father and our whole family!! We came from a Community Hospital where care was a nightmare- he is engaged, smart and readily available.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1386841583
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Critical Care Medicine
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Argula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Argula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Argula using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Argula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Argula has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Argula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Argula. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Argula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Argula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Argula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.