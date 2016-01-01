Dr. Rahul Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Bansal, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahul Bansal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Maryville, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Bansal works at
Locations
Rahul Bansal, MD24B Professional Park Dr, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 310-0085Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rahul Bansal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1841407160
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- Wayne State University-Detroit Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bansal has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.
