Overview of Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD

Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County.



Dr. Bhola works at Childrens Hosp Orange Endcrnlgy in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.