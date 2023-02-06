Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD
Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County.
Dr. Bhola works at
Dr. Bhola's Office Locations
-
1
CHOC Childrens Hospital Infects1201 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 509-4801
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhola?
I received Dr. Bhola's info from our pediatrician, as a referral for our 2yr old, who appeared to have a semi-common but concerning issue with his eye that could lead to great problems later. He had a long waitlist but worth every second. In the meantime we visited another DR.In the same specialty, who worked with same orgs. He had extra years experience on that of Dr. Bhola's, however he misdiagnosed our toddler and sent us away to come back in no less than a year. We got the call we could see Dr.Bhola early due to a cancellation & we took it. He immediately knew after just a few moments what the issue was,how to conservatively address it to begin and what actions to take next. He didn't speak to us any differently than he would a colleague, respectfully and thoughtfully and answered all of our questions with great knowledge, and compassion. He's incredibly good at this work he does, he is one of the best medical professionals I've ever been to. He saved our sons eyes. More than 5star
About Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1609910033
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles|University of Iowa
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhola works at
Dr. Bhola has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhola speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.