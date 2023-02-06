See All Ophthalmologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (32)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD

Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County.

Dr. Bhola works at Childrens Hosp Orange Endcrnlgy in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHOC Childrens Hospital Infects
    1201 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 509-4801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1609910033
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles|University of Iowa
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhola works at Childrens Hosp Orange Endcrnlgy in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bhola’s profile.

    Dr. Bhola has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bhola speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

